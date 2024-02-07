Fun, food, and entertainment galore Advertising Feature

Chef Matt Golinski will be opening the 2024 Glen Innes Show. Picture Supplied

Running from Friday, February 9 to Sunday, February 10, the Glen Innes Show is set to be one of the best on record with an astounding amount of entertainment, competitions, and events on offer. Following a fantastic show in 2023 that saw record entries across some competitions, the 2024 installment promises to be a show not to be missed.

Popular executive chef, Matt Golinski, is set to officially open the Glen Innes Show at 6.00pm on Saturday and will also be appearing in the Gourmet Fiesta tent on Friday and Saturday at 2.00pm and 4.00pm. Well known as one of the original team members of the popular 'Ready Steady Cook' television series, Matt now enjoys working as a consulting chef, being a regular guest chef at festivals and events and writing food articles.

Celebrating 22 years at the Shoe, the Gourmet Fiesta is the place to come and experience the best food, drink and lifestyle products from across the region, with gourmet lunches on offer on Friday and Saturday, along with cooking demos and an auction taking place.



2022 Young Woman winner Emily Burton, State MP Adam Marshall, Aussie rules legend Robert DiPierdomenico, 2023 Young Woman winner Jess Trow, Charlotte Archibald, Rebecca Wirth, mayor Rob Banham, and Show Society president Scott Brown. Picture Supplied

Friday night the Show kicks off in action-packed fashion with the Highlands Country Rodeo taking place followed by some fantastic live music to get everyone up and dancing. There will be a number of events held with plenty of prize money offer, all of which will be headlined by the Open Bullride and Open Saddle Bronc Ride.

The competition continues across the weekend both in the arena and in the pavilions with everyone's favourite traditional events taking place. Food is always high up on the list with cooking and baking, preserves, fresh farm produce, and home brew hotly contested. The art sections including fine and folk arts, pottery, and photography are also high on the list.

It isn't a Glen Innes Show without animals and there is plenty on offer again. Cattle and sheep sections promise to be close, along with the poultry and aviary categories. Horse events such as showjumping, campdraft and other events are guaranteed to be popular, while sports shearing and the woodchop give entrants a chance to show off their speed and skills.

Of course there will be plenty of other entertainment in sideshow alley with rides, games and showbags available for the crowd to enjoy, along with exhibits and shows such as the Fizzic's Liquid Nitrogen Show.