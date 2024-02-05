Celtic Festival early bird tickets up for grabs

Those keen to get their Celt on and celebrate the festival's Year of Ireland and The Isle of Man won't want to miss this limited release of discounted tickets offering access to this year's exciting action-packed program.
Entry to the festival at the Australian Standing Stones National Celtic Monument in Glen Innes includes an incredible program of events and attractions, including live music and dance performances across three stages.
There will be pipe bands and competitions, highland games and strongman events, Celtic wrestling, jousting, reenactment groups, Celtic fashion parade, Celtic dog parade and animal displays.
Other highlights include the brand-new Celtic Kitchen marquee, the Celtic Kids marquee, Australian Standing Stones parkrun, market stalls, food trucks and more.
The live music line up is set to impress, with Ireland's Gerry O'Connor, Elizabeth Davidson-Blythe and Daniel Quayle from The Isle of Man, Australian Celtic Women, Asleep at the Reel, MunsterBucks, Murphy's Pigs, The Gathering, Limerick and The Shamrock Dancers, Sionnach Rua's Great Irish Songbook, The Cauldron, Ian Hayden and Friends Ceili Band, Moreton Celtic Fiddle Club, The Parsons and The Peas, Lorna and Dave, The Scotsman, Elizabeth Sutherland, Mo McMorrow, Matt Scullion, Katy Haselwood, Hester Fraser, and Tim Scanlan set to wow the crowds.
Festival day passes and weekend passes also include entry to the separately ticketed Fire and Feasting events to be held at the festival site on the evenings of Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4 from 5pm to 9pm, featuring music, dance, food trucks, and a bar.
Early bird tickets will remain on sale until 11.45pm on Thursday, February 29, 2024, if not sold out earlier.
\So don't delay - Get your tickets now and start preparing to kilt up for an exciting and memorable weekend of good craic
Tickets can be purchased via www.australiancelticfestival.com.
General release tickets will go on sale at 8am on Friday, 1 March 2024.
The Festival is proudly supported by Glen Innes Severn Council and more info and updates on the Australian Celtic Festival Facebook and Instagram.
