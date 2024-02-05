Celtic Festival early bird tickets up for grabs

The live music line up is set to impress, with Ireland's Gerry O'Connor, Elizabeth Davidson-Blythe and Daniel Quayle from The Isle of Man, Australian Celtic Women, Asleep at the Reel, MunsterBucks, Murphy's Pigs, The Gathering, Limerick and The Shamrock Dancers, Sionnach Rua's Great Irish Songbook, The Cauldron, Ian Hayden and Friends Ceili Band, Moreton Celtic Fiddle Club, The Parsons and The Peas, Lorna and Dave, The Scotsman, Elizabeth Sutherland, Mo McMorrow, Matt Scullion, Katy Haselwood, Hester Fraser, and Tim Scanlan set to wow the crowds.