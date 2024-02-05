Glen Innes Examiner
Glen Innes Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Celtic Festival early bird tickets up for grabs

By Staff Writers
Updated February 7 2024 - 6:44pm, first published February 6 2024 - 7:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Those keen to get their Celt on and celebrate the festival's Year of Ireland and The Isle of Man won't want to miss this limited release of discounted tickets offering access to this year's exciting action-packed program.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.