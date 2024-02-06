'If there is God then anything is permitted' | Opinion

Which brings us to the final reason that belief in the Christian God makes people more moral: judgment. Stalin, Mao and Pol Pot probably all died feeling like they escaped justice. So often, our courts read out the 'not guilty' verdict, and we feel expensive lawyers and legal technicalities have thwarted justice. And if there is no God, those people have gotten away with it. But if there is a God who perfectly holds all things to account, then evil will be punished, and its consequences will be set right. All of us act differently when someone is watching, and I am not ashamed to say that the prospect of God's judgement motivates me to curb the worst impulses of my heart and seek to do what is good in his eyes.

