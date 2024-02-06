Looking back on the Glen Innes Show

Our Agricultural Show to be held over Friday, Saturday, and Sunday this week is the longest running event in the town and district and the history of the first 52 years to 1922 is in Sommerlad's 'The Land of the Beardies'.
Bill Hughes in "It Just Goes to Show 1869-2000" quotes... 'The first agricultural society in the district was formed in conjunction with Inverell and the first show was held in that town in 1869. In the following year the show took place at Glen Innes, on the recreation ground at the back of the school.
The area was unfenced and there being no buildings, the only cover was that provided by tarpaulins.
The show was principally confined to livestock and was more in the nature of a sports meeting....'
The intervening years have seen huge changes for the P A and Glen Innes Show Society and Trust - now with Heritage listed grounds of architect designed buildings, magnificent shade trees, the originally all male committee including women, a Ladies Auxiliary providing excellent catering, Gourmet Fiesta tent and competition sections and a programme to suit virtually everyone!
In the 1920s, as well as showcasing livestock other sections included Farm produce, Fine Arts, Minerals, Saddlery, Wines, Flour, Dogs, Pigs and Draught Horses.
A 'Glass Wonder Workers', monkeys, trick dogs, 'tattooed lady', razor stropping demonstrations, boxing tent and 'wild horses to ride' enticed side-show viewers.
Some of the show history is highlighted with the Glen Innes District Historical Society's exhibition in the Centenary Pavilion.
This year Jenny Sloman and Annette McCormack have compiled a display covering the years of the originally named Miss Showgirl competition.
The exhibition is in the Centenary Pavilion - compiled from scrap books, photos, and press clippings - much of which had been collected by a former organiser of many years, the late Marie O'Hara.
Miss Lindsay Vivers was the inaugural Glen Innes Miss Show Girl in 1963 and went on the represent the Zone in Sydney.
Now known as The Glen Innes Young Woman Competition, it is open to those aged between 18 and 24.
'The Young Woman competition aims to give young women in our community the opportunity to learn more about our local Show as well as the agricultural movement in NSW, whilst equipping them with life skills to become more confident and proactive young women.'
