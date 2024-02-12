Glen Innes Examiner
$1.5M for innovative healthcare trials is coming to Glen Innes Health Hub

February 12 2024 - 3:25pm
The Glen Innes Health Hub will receive $1.5 million in federal government funding for innovative healthcare trials in rural and remote Australia.

