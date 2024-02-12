$1.5M for innovative healthcare trials is coming to Glen Innes Health Hub

The Glen Innes Health Hub will receive $1.5 million in federal government funding for innovative healthcare trials in rural and remote Australia.
Hunter New England and Central Coast Primary Health Network (HNECC PHN) will be the recipient of the funding, over four years.
It will be used to support a Comprehensive Approach for Rural Engagement (CARE) Model: a place-based and person-centred multi-disciplinary health team.
HNECC PHN was one of six recipients under round four ($8 million) of the Innovative Models of Care (IMOC) Program - a $24.7 million, four-year government investment.
The program trials new ways of delivering multidisciplinary primary care in rural and remote communities, which will involve healthcare professionals working together across disciplines to ensure Australians, no matter where they live, receive the correct, local and timely care.
HNECC PHN CEO, Richard Nankervis, said the health hub brings "much needed multi-disciplinary primary health care services" to the region.
"Providing the community with local and timely access to the care they need," he said.
"The Glen Innes Health Hub comes after extensive collaboration between the Hunter New England and Central Coast Primary Health Network, the Hunter New England Local Health District, University of New England, Glen Innes Council, health practitioners and the community, building a partnership that identifies and meets the needs of the community."
HNECC PHN Executive Manager, Dr Ali Koschel, said through the hub they hope to attract more students on rural placements.
"showcasing the town and career opportunities, and potentially seeing these students choosing to make their new homes in the regions, thus bolstering the rural workforce," she said.
Glen Innes Severn Council mayor, Rob Banham, welcomed the investment and was optimistic about the positive impact it will have on the health and well-being of the community.
"Glen Innes Severn Council has actively supported HNECC PHN with this application, and today we celebrate a major milestone," he said.
"[The federal] government's $1.5 million injection will enable us to explore healthcare trials that focus on developing and implementing solutions that bridge the healthcare gap in rural and remote communities, and will pave the way for projects that have the potential to revolutionise healthcare delivery in our region."
Health and Aged Care Minister, Mark Butler said the government was investing in this program so "people across Australia can access a better range of health services".
"Patient care, and specifically rural and remote patient care, is most effective when managed within place-based, multidisciplinary models of care.
"Every community is different. Health teams working together means more people have better access to health care suited to their particular needs."
