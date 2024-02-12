Glen Innes show society thrilled with weekend turnout

Organisers of the 2024 Glen Innes show are thrilled with the success and turn-out of this year's event.
Originally run by the P & A society, the Glen Innes show has been bringing the community together since its inception in 1869.
Glen Innes show society vice-president Andrew Hancock said despite the bad weather and a worry that cost of living pressures could impact attendances, the show was a fantastic success.
"It was a great weekend, the rain didn't really affect us at all in the end really, if anything it just cooled things down nicely after a hot week," Mr Hancock said.
Some of the highlights of the show include the Friday night rodeo, the demolition derby, stud cattle record entries, and the caged birds with over 250 finches on display.
"We haven't had a good rodeo for a while you know.
"Usually, we do a similar rodeo event for both nights, but this time we changed it up and had something different for each."
"The pavilion area was great also, they had some new things happening with the cooking section and the rainbow cake, everything was up this year which was a nice surprise.
"It's great value for money for our community.
"You don't have to spend hundreds of dollars, it's an entry fee and then you can go and there is entertainment for the whole day including the circus and the judging and night entertainment such as the demolition derby which is always a great event.
"There was a physics science show that Ben Newsome put on, that was really well received.
"The gourmet tent was in full swing that went really well we had celebrity chef Matt Golinski, who was on 'Ready Steady Cook' open the show which the crowd absolutely loved.
"We had so many amazing sponsors this year which made it all possible including Norco, Rabo Bank and Ray White, spec savers also sponsored the demolition derby which is a bit of fun," Mr Hancock said.
Like many town shows, there is an incredible amount of planning that happens behind the scenes, and Glen Innes is no exception
"It's 12 months in the making for sure," Mr Hancock said.
"People may not realise you know, everyone's a volunteer.
"We are pretty lucky in that we have over 60 on the committee who do an amazing job to make the show happen, but it takes a lot of work and everyone's got to do their part weather it be large or small to make the show a success."
