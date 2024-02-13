Valentine sought good for others, so should we | Opinion

St Valentine was a Roman priest in the middle of the third century. His name is best known for its connection to romantic love and the vast amounts of money people today like to spend on chocolate and flowers each year on February 14.
Two stories helped to forge this connection. The first is that late in his life, he is said to have signed a letter "from your Valentine" to his jailer's daughter, whom he had befriended and healed from blindness. The second is that he made a practice of defying the emperor's orders and secretly marrying couples to spare the husbands from being conscripted to serve in war.
During his reign, the emperor Claudius II Gothicus had engaged Rome in several bloody and unpopular conflicts and struggled to maintain the strong army Rome needed to fight his wars. The problem? Lovestruck Roman men were too attached to their wives and children, keeping them from enlisting. In response, Claudius simply banned all marriages and engagements in Rome.
Seeing the injustice of such an edict, Valentine defied Claudius and continued to perform marriages for young lovers in secret. For his troubles, Valentine was beheaded on the 14th of February in about the year 270. No wonder we look to the example of a man with such courage and conviction as an example of love.
Valentine's story is even more remarkable when we consider the culture in which he lived. During his lifetime, Romans celebrated the feast of Lupercalia from February 13 to 15, their own equivalent of Valentine's Day. This 'love' feast involved men sacrificing a goat and a dog, wiping the blood on one another's foreheads and laughing. They would then proceed to cut out the animal's hides, which were used to whip any woman who came near them in order to make the woman who was struck more fertile. Does anyone want to bring that one back? No? I didn't think so.
Of course, romantic love is an incredibly powerful force in our world. The $485 million that Australians were projected to spend this Valentine's Day is but one example of the lengths to which people go to express their love for that special someone. Some of our culture's greatest and most enduring stories are love stories. In my experience, few things are more beautiful than seeing the depth of commitment displayed by an old married couple when one stoutly devotes themselves to care for the other through the health challenges and resulting dependency that can come with age.
On the flip side, few things are as harmful as when romantic love goes wrong. Just think of the harm that is caused when one person simply uses another to satisfy their own desires rather than seeking to love them. The feast of Lupercalia is an example of the way our hormones drive us to do crazy things that harm and degrade others. And we hear all too regularly stories of abuse and neglect, whether that be financial or emotional, physical or sexual, and the devastating consequences that this causes.
This is why St Valentine is such a wonderful example for us to look to even today. He was a man whose Christian conviction led him not to look to the good of himself and use others as a means to those ends. Instead, following the example of his Lord, he sought the good of others even when that came at immense personal cost. Is not this Christ-shaped love a far better example of love than what we so often see displayed around us?
