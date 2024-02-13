'Nemesis' shows political debauchery

Franking tax credits is a scandal. This gives a refund on tax paid on behalf of shareholders by the company before paying dividends. At one level this is fine and seems fair. However, it becomes a lurk when not only do you get back the tax you have paid, the tax office keeps sending you money based on the total paid by the company. For every other tax deduction that ordinary folk like you and I can access, the tax office will stop the amount owed to you at the tax you have paid. You do not get more back than you have paid, unless you own shares and benefit from the Franking Tax Credits scheme.