'Nemesis' shows political debauchery

After watching three episodes of 'Nemesis', the documentary about the LNP years of government under Abbott, Turnbull and Morrison one is left wondering, how, with all the shenanigans going on did they find time to do any work?
The egos and sense of self-worth and self-importance on display were monumental.
So focused were they on their own advancement or retaining their position that the national interest seemed to be hiding behind the door.
The example they are setting by what they do, rather than what they say, is appalling.
The plotting and manoeuvring were endless and complex. Politicians and some bureaucrats were asked were asked to give their opinions of each and to describe each of them, and often each other, in one word. The words used were choice, often demeaning and insulting and sometimes bordered on slander.
People who had served together as Ministers of the Crown under various leaders obviously had to be dragged to the cabinet table to sit together because the vitriol was just dripping.
Our own local member was in there giving his tuppence worth. One wonders about the value of his judgements and advice though when he was later found on his back on a Canberra footpath looking more than a bit worse for wear. The memes and jokes on social media have gone ballistic.
Of course, it is not only the LNP. A previous show in this series focussed on the Rudd-Gillard-Rudd years and the turmoil and machinations by that generation of politicians, some of whom are still with us today back on the government benches.
Another issue that concerns me is how politicians on the public purse make enough money to own three, four, five or more houses. It may well be that others on the public payroll are able to invest wisely and build a real estate portfolio, but the look of it when politicians do it is no good.
Back in the 1990s, the salary for a back bencher was about the same as a high school principal. That equivalency has been blown away. High school principals have fallen way behind in the pay stakes.
The majority of voters are renters or buying their own home. No investment properties there.
No tax lurks like negative gearing for most voters because it is only available for investment properties. The capability of negatively gearing your own home was taken away decades ago.
Franking tax credits is a scandal. This gives a refund on tax paid on behalf of shareholders by the company before paying dividends. At one level this is fine and seems fair. However, it becomes a lurk when not only do you get back the tax you have paid, the tax office keeps sending you money based on the total paid by the company. For every other tax deduction that ordinary folk like you and I can access, the tax office will stop the amount owed to you at the tax you have paid. You do not get more back than you have paid, unless you own shares and benefit from the Franking Tax Credits scheme.
It is a big ask of course for politicians to remove tax concessions like negative gearing and franking tax credits. Look at what happened to Bill Shortn and the ALP in the 2019 federal election. They got burnt badly by a vicious campaign against them that bent the truth and often just told lies.
It is long past time for a complete overhaul of the tax system, an overhaul that makes it fairer, that keeps the progressive nature of income tax and that finally kills off the worst of the lurks and quirks that favour the better off.
