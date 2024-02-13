History matters: memories of Bald Nob

The winter and spring of 2010 remind me of the weather of my childhood - easterly mist-days, weeks even with soft rain falling, barefoot...The wool on the sheep would often be 'green'.
Then there would be sunshine - time to explore, catch craybobs, watch mother setting rabbit traps.
The skins were stretched, dried, and sold. Our first pony, Dapple was bought with the proceeds.
In the 1940s Italian Prisoners of War worked on the farm.
There was rationing - coupons to buy tea, sugar, and flour. We fared quite well with our own milk, cream, butter, vegetables, and meat.
Mum made our clothed, Dad mended boots and shoes. We played games with seeds - bean seeds - cattle, pea seeds - sheep. We built yards from sticks and 'traded' our stock.
We'd climb Bald Nob Hill, then roll down it!
Horse sports, cricket and tennis was played in the Sports Ground Opposite the Bald Nob Hotel
The hotel was like a village in itself - sulky shed, dairy, post office and a shed where Dad told me he tied his horse at night, then he'd climb into the loft to sleep in his droving days.
Dances were held at the 'Wattle Hill' woolshed.
Many signs still of early mining - shafts and tunnels, piles of rubble and rocks.
Silt traps would quiver under our feet as we ran over them.
Gus Miller spoke of the Chinese miners - he would hear the murmur of their voices as they walked softly, single file to the Joss House.
When the Bald Nob school closed my sister and I stayed at the hostel in Glen Innes until a school bus started. The gravel became bitumen when the new Grafton Road opened.
Dingoes were a constant threat to the sheep.
'Sunny Hills' my grandfather's house, still stands about eight miles from Glen Innes.
'Penrith' was rebuilt from an older home (Millers perhaps) using the same timber.
Mr and Mrs Dootson lived on a small block with a beautiful garden with numerous fruit trees
opposite the school. Church services were held the home and morning tea was held afterwards. I
can remember sitting on the wagon in the garden eating hot scones.
Expert needlewoman Miss McLucas was the Post Mistress at Bald Nob. In later years, after a stroke, with her right side paralyzed, she sewed with her left hand.
