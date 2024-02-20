Dutton's true colours on show | Opinion

Once again we see Peter Dutton revealing his true colours as he raises fear and loathing as the response to asylum seekers arriving on our shores by boat.
Responding to the desperate plight of these people fleeing hardship in the same old tired, aggressive and hateful way seems second nature to him and the LNP.
It is also not as if the ALP government's treatment of asylum seekers is much, if any, different to that it was under the LNP government when Dutton was the Minister for Home Affairs.
To its shame, the ALP adopted almost all the LNP policy as a way of reducing perceived differences between the parties in the eyes of voters.
Both parties need to have a total rethink of how they respond to human misery. There has to be a better way.
Their past efforts on Manus Island and Nauru are littered with human rights abuses, financial mismanagement and corruption.
In this era of "post-truth politics" it is not surprising that Peter Dutton is adopting these tactics. It is a straightforward if deceptive and dishonest approach to politics. All one needs to do is shout the most atrocious untruths and misrepresentations loudly and repeatedly. When challenged, accuse the questioner of being biased and acting or speaking as the tool of the other side. When proven wrong, just buckle down and repeat the claims even louder.
He is doing it with asylum seekers.
He is doing it about using nuclear power to meet our energy needs.
He has been doing it over offshore windfarms and other renewable projects.
He is not alone.
Our own local federal member and the bulk of the Nationals have been running around recklessly demanding an end to renewable energy projects. In doing so they have got themselves tied up with the same motley crew that were the backbone of the anti-vaccination protests and the sovereign citizen movement.
It is a movement based on rejection of a science-based and evidence-based approach to setting energy and other public policy settings.
It ignores the fact that renewables combined with battery and other storage strategies are by far the cheapest and most effective way of having an impact on climate change that might actually make a difference.
Elected members of parliament have a higher responsibility to the nation and the community than to just be focussed on party politics or winning the 24 hour news cycle. They have a responsibility to consider the national interest and the community good for both the short and longer term.
Unfortunately, I can't see where the opposition parties are executing this responsibility at the moment.
They seem to be content to spout any silly nonsense or hair brained scheme and the media seem happy to give them air space and to let them do so unchallenged.
This undermines good governance and gnaws away at the notion of civil debate and resolution of public policy issues by using the best evidence available to us.
I fear for the wellbeing of my children, my grandchildren and their children if this is the way of the future.
