Dutton's true colours on show | Opinion

In this era of "post-truth politics" it is not surprising that Peter Dutton is adopting these tactics. It is a straightforward if deceptive and dishonest approach to politics. All one needs to do is shout the most atrocious untruths and misrepresentations loudly and repeatedly. When challenged, accuse the questioner of being biased and acting or speaking as the tool of the other side. When proven wrong, just buckle down and repeat the claims even louder.

