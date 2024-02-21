What can hold people together? | Opinion

Either way, I am not necessarily surprised, given the rise of identity politics. It seems increasingly common to hear loud voices framing life as a struggle between different groups. A battle in which each side of the conflict is either labelled the victim or the oppressor. Our institutions, such as our courts, schools and political systems, are said always to be skewed to benefit the powerful oppressors and so cannot be trusted to deliver justice. Almost everyone imagines that they are the victim in this equation, and all I need is a few minutes on my computer to find a chorus of like-minded voices online affirming how right I am.