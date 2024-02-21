What can hold people together? | Opinion

We've all heard of the so-called generation gap. At different points in life, we've all felt frustrated by the obvious mistakes that older and younger generations so blindly fall into. I mean, how can anyone not see that the generation I happened to be born into has life totally figured out!
But what happens when a generation becomes increasingly divided within itself on the big questions? John Burn-Murdoch, chief data reporter for Britain's Financial Times, believes this is exactly what is happening with the ideological and political views of those under 30.
According to Burn-Murdoch, a fundamental rule in measuring trends in public opinion is that "every generation tends to move as one in terms of its politics and general ideology." However, this rule is not reflected amongst those under 30, with research showing that young men are becoming increasingly conservative while young women are increasingly liberal and progressive.
The author points to the #MeToo movement as the cause of this, although the data he does include shows the divergence beginning around 2010, around the time of the first smartphones, rather than around 2017, when #MeToo sprang to prominence. Perhaps the data shows evidence for his assertion that he could fit into a short article.
Either way, I am not necessarily surprised, given the rise of identity politics. It seems increasingly common to hear loud voices framing life as a struggle between different groups. A battle in which each side of the conflict is either labelled the victim or the oppressor. Our institutions, such as our courts, schools and political systems, are said always to be skewed to benefit the powerful oppressors and so cannot be trusted to deliver justice. Almost everyone imagines that they are the victim in this equation, and all I need is a few minutes on my computer to find a chorus of like-minded voices online affirming how right I am.
Is it any wonder that in a world like this, people are increasingly weary of one another, and the cracks are becoming gulf?
Of course, where there is real injustice, it is great that people can speak out. And indeed, #Metoo helped bring much to light that has since been able to be dealt with. Yet, it also appears to be part of a trend that is driving people further apart than was true in previous generations.
This is why I prefer the identity politic I find in the message of Jesus, in which it is proclaimed that "There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor is there male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus."
The politic this creates within the Church is quite different from what I see developing in our society more broadly. Each week I see people from the opposite ends of every spectrum which divides, brought together. People are brought together across the dividing lines of gender, age, ethnicity, social status, wealth, education, personal interest and political persuasion.
People who in the wider world might be expected to have little to do with each other end up taking a genuine interest in one another, forged by the common bond they have in Jesus. As he has forgiven them, so they seek to forgive one another. As Jesus has welcomed them, so they seek to welcome others. As Christ has loved them, so they seek to love others.
Of course, it's not always done perfectly. We share in common the fact that we are flawed people! Yet it happens in a real and meaningful way, unlike what I have seen anywhere else. And I am always amazed at Christ's ability to hold people together.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.