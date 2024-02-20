Construction of new $8.5 million Glen Innes Ambulance Station complete

Construction of the new $8.5 million Glen Innes Ambulance Station building has been completed.
The project is one of 30 upgraded, rebuilt or new regional and rural ambulance stations part of Stage 2 of the Rural Ambulance Infrastructure Reconfiguration (RAIR) program.
Northern Tablelands MP, Adam Marshall, and Glen Innes Severn mayor, Rob Banham, inspected the new station on Thursday, February 15.
Mr Marshall said the station would cater for needs of the district's hard-working paramedics for decades to come.
"It's exciting to see the new station finished," he said.
"The new station looked enormous on the plans, but it's not until you see it up close and walk through it that you truly appreciate the scale - it's enormous and will well and truly cater for future expansion of ambulance services in Glen Innes and the broader district.
"This new ambulance station is another huge step forward for health care in Glen Innes and surrounds."
Mr Marshall said the station features internal parking for up to six emergency ambulance vehicles, administration, office areas and staff amenities, logistics and storage areas, staff parking, relief accommodation, and an internal wash bay.
He was also pleased with the job Hutchison Builders - the project's construction company - did, taking less than a year to complete the project, calling the quality of the final build "impressive".
"This is another huge win for the Glen Innes community and importantly for our hard-working and dedicated local paramedics," he said.
"It's not just the extra space, compared to the old, dilapidated and cramped station, but the internal wash bay, especially in the winter months, will be greatly appreciated by local staff.
"Our paramedics need and deserve the best possible workplace to provide emergency medical care and this new station will make a world of difference to their working environment."
NSW Ambulance said local paramedics are set to move into their new home before winter.
