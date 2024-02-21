Funding to help historical society upgrade the Potter Memorial building

The Glen Innes and District Historical Society have received $5,179 to help with their upgrading of the Potter Memorial building.
The funding is a part of the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal's (FRRR) $1.5 million Strengthening Rural Communities (SRC) program, which is being dispersed across 110 remote, rural and regional Australian community groups.
The grants were under the small and vital projects stream which go toward initiatives that address a variety of diverse needs and local priorities, including infrastructure upgrades, addressing service gaps and growing networks.
The building, also known as the Children's Memorial Ward, opened in 1926 as a memorial to the men of the district who served in WWI.
It is now used as a community meeting and functions venue, and recently underwent refurbishment, including being repainted and a having new roof installed.
"The funding from the FAAA is the next stage in improving that building for meetings and functions for the community," said Steve Pearce from the Glen Innes & District Historical Society.
"We're really happy about actually being successful [in obtaining the grant]."
The funding will be used to install a large TV monitor, with a mobile stand, improving the facilities audio and visual capabilities, and for the purchasing of roller-blinds for large windows, needed to block out light for certain events.
"The money is going to be useful," said Mr Pearce.
"We'd like to thank FRRR for the sponsorship and provision of those funds.
"Being a voluntary, community based organisation, funds are always the perennial challenge, so thanks to FRRR for kindly providing the funds."
FRRR's Place Portfolio Lead, Jill Karena, said that the diversity of requests once again highlights the importance of having a small grants program like SRC.
"The needs of remote, rural and regional communities differ, so it's critical to be able to offer flexible funding like we do through this small grants program," she said. "It means that local groups can respond to local priorities in their communities.
"This round ... there was really strong demand for support to enhance community infrastructure, particularly maintaining meeting places so people can come together and strengthen local connections.
"These are the projects that create a sense of place and identity, and the people and organisations that make these inspiring projects happen need our support.
"To continue to do that, we need funds, so we invite all those who want to see a thriving remote, rural and regional Australia to join us to support local initiatives. They really do make a difference."
The SRC program is collaboratively supported by donors, ranging from private individuals to larger foundations. FRRR is urgently seeking new partners, to help fund more projects.
They always accept applications to the program, with local not-for-profit organisations and community groups encouraged to apply. For more information, visit frrr.org.au/src.
