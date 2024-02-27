A Swift reflection on emissions | Opinion

This ignores the fact that there is no commercially viable SMR operating anywhere in the world. There are two research reactors, one in China and one in Russia, yet the Liberals and Nationals, despite knowing that nuclear is by a country mile the most expensive option, would commit us to building 70 of them, without having any plans for where to put them, how to build them, how to develop the skills base needed or where and how to dispose of the waste.

