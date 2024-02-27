A Swift reflection on emissions | Opinion

I don't dislike Taylor Swift. When it was announced that she was going to tour Australia I did not care either way. I had heard the name but could not tell you one song that she sang. Obviously, some in my family know and like her since both my daughter and granddaughter attended her concert in Sydney the other night.
Much of the media discussion before she arrived was the economic impact that she has wherever she performs. There was even speculation by some commentators that she might cause another rise in interest rates by the Reserve Bank.
As she arrived the media went into a frenzy. They were even salivating, with live crosses to the airport, as her boyfriend arrived.
One thing that her Eras tour of Australia has done is to focus on emissions from air travel, especially private jets. While here, she even announced that she was selling one of her private jets.
Emissions levels are a much greater focus of attention by commentators, government, businesses and individuals than they were a few decades ago.
With our wasted 10 years under the former LNP government we are now playing a rapid game of catch up to get our emissions down to levels that will help keep the global temperature increase under 1.5 degrees celsius.
The Albanese federal government is introducing fuel efficiency standards, something that over 80 per cent of countries, including across Europe, have had in place for years. The 'Noalition', under Peter Dutton, have, of course, come out against it claiming that cars will be more expensive and it will be the "end of the weekend". What rot.
It is estimated that motorists will save up to $1,000 per year on fuel under the changes. That means that the 10 wasted years of LNP government have cost each motorist up to $10,000.
The government is trying to kick start investment in renewables and build the national infrastructure needed to support the transition to renewables. The best that Peter Dutton and the Nationals can come up with is to argue for an end to investment in Renewables and the development of domestic nuclear power generation using Small Modular Reactors (SMRs).
This ignores the fact that there is no commercially viable SMR operating anywhere in the world. There are two research reactors, one in China and one in Russia, yet the Liberals and Nationals, despite knowing that nuclear is by a country mile the most expensive option, would commit us to building 70 of them, without having any plans for where to put them, how to build them, how to develop the skills base needed or where and how to dispose of the waste.
Even with modest targets set by the Albanese government I still wonder at some of their decisions, given that the majority off climate scientists state categorically that we can't afford to start any new coal or gas projects.
Tanya Plibersek, to give her her due, has stopped a couple of projects but some very big projects have been given the green light.
The latest announcement that flies in the face of sanity is the proposal to shift responsibility for assessing gas projects under the federal environmental legislation from the Minister for the Environment to the Minister for Resources. Unfortunately, I doubt that the Greens will be able to muster the numbers in the Senate to disallow the changed Regulation.
Our national efforts to address climate change seem more and more to be like taking two steps forward and one step back.
