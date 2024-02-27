Glen Innes Examiner
Glen Innes Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Environment

Turtles all the way down: The fight to save the endangered bell turtle

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
Updated February 27 2024 - 5:04pm, first published 2:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hundreds of baby bell turtles have been released into rivers across the Northern Tablelands as part of a recovery project to save the now endangered species of reptiles.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Local New England journalist covering all manner of issues social, political, sports, business. Please feel free to get in touch with me directly heath.forsyth@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0407 410 222

More from Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.