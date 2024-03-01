Ladies golf tournament a tee-riffic success

Glen Innes Ladies Golf celebrated a successful tournament on Tuesday 27th February and Wednesday 28th February.
Players came from Indooroopilly, Windsor, South East Queensland, North and Mid North Coast and well supported from clubs from the New England.
According to ladies Club captain Rosie Smith, 116 players teed off on Tuesday and 102 on Wednesday.
"Players were very complimentary of the event and in particular the presentation of the golf course which was in excellent condition," Mrs Smith said.
Winners of the 4 Ball Best Ball on Tuesday were Jan Hamilton and Diane Frankland.
Pru Newby and Shirley Bruce were the most successful Glen Innes members.
Overall winner of the stroke event on Wednesday was Jane Fitzgerald, whilst the Division 3 Stableford winner was Kylie Parker.
Best Glen Innes players included Shirley Lockwood, Kay Correy and Marian Smith.
President Rose Price was grateful of the assistance provided by the Glen Innes Ladies Golf committee and the members who all helped out to make the event a great success.
"The day would not be such a success without the generous support of our local sponsors who were Regional Australia Bank, Glen Innes Tyre Power, Colin Say & Co, Ray White Glen Innes, Say & Co Rural, Norco Ag Solutions and Glen Innes Highlands Real Estate," Mrs Price said.
Ladies Golf committee were appreciative of the on-going support from the Glen Innes Services Club and in particular the hard work done by the green keeping staff Zac and Lucas.
New Golf Professional at the club Kieran McMahon was impressed with the quality of the event and looks forward to providing on-going support to members with golf equipment, individual golf lessons and group clinics.
Kieran can be contacted through the Glen Innes Golf Club on 6732 1555.
