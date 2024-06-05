Meet Yolanda and Sundance, the new owners of Glencoe Post office and Library

Yolanda Leggett and her husband Sundance Leggett, from Byron Bay, are the new owners of the Glencoe Post Office and library.
As was previously reported, the small Glencoe shop that provides services to the local community has been available for sale, with the post office collection hours being reduced and the library closed.
Ms Leggett and her husband and two children were searching for somewhere cooler to live after living in the Byron region for a number of years as well as a short stint in Finch Hatton near Mackay in QLD.
The family are now beginning to settle in to the Glencoe area and are operating the post office that has been open for since the previous contractors closed and according to Ms Leggett, the shop and library will be re-opened within the coming weeks.
"We are just taking it step-by-step at the moment ,"Ms Leggett said.
"The community here has been lovely, very welcoming are we are enjoying it here in our new home.
"We definitely plan on opening up the services here to the community including the post office and the library once we can get it all organised with council and possibly a café as well, a general store will perhaps be more of an immediate possibility but there are a few things that need to be taken care of here in the house first," she said.
"I'd say there is a very good chance the library will be up and running in a week or so and the main shop probably a week or two after that, if everything goes to plan."
Ms Leggett said when she and her husband saw the advertisement for the property, they knew it was what they had been looking for.
"My husband grew up in Byron Bay, I came to Australia from Europe to study English, we met in Byron and lived there for a few years but we both decided we would like to live somewhere cooler, higher up, in the mountains," she said.
"I'm far more used to cooler weather coming from Europe, so this is my perfect climate, and my husband has always wanted to go to the mountains, so here we are!"
Ms Leggett said the Glen Innes region was also located not too far away from her husband's family in Byron, so travelling back and forward was not too overwhelming.
"The Post Office is looking very nice now, we have had it painted, i'm looking forward to getting the books in from the Glen Innes Library so we can open that back up here.
"People here seem glad that the post office will keep going, at the moment it's open a few hours a day five days a week and we are obviously looking to have those hours extended.
"They are happy books will be returned to the library, but lots of enquires about what is happening with the shop.
Ms Leggett said she is starting to keep an eye out for potential local suppliers to the shop.
"We are starting to explore those options for sure, my mother has lots of experience working in restaurants, we would like to use local products and sell local produce as much as we can, it's something that is very important to us.
"We will have cakes and biscuits and coffee to start with, it will be simple but very nice ingredients. When we been open for a little while we will maybe start to find some new recipes."
And how are Yolanda and Sundance coping with the Glen Innes cold having moved from the North Coast?
"It's been good so far. It's kind of what i am used to here actually, and my husband also likes cold weather. It was close enough to Byron here, it's up higher, the mountains, the colder air, it's what we were looking for and we are very happy we have found this place," she said.
"We have just been enjoying adjusting to life here and getting to know everyone."
