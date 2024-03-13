Thriving art community looking for new volunteers and committee

The Glen Innes Art Gallery Committee is seeking passionate art lovers to possibly take up a role on the committee or people who may be keen to learn about curating and opening exhibits.
Established in 2005, the Glen Innes art gallery frequently presents exhibitions of contemporary art, ceramics, sculptures and jewellery.
It displays works by many local artists, as well as artists from across NSW and other parts of Australia.
The gallery is currently hosting Granite Landscapes. Of course, the Glen Innes area is synonymous with imposing and impressive granite landscapes, the Stonehenge Settlement located 12 kilometres south of Glen Innes, was named after the local granite outcrops reminiscent of Stonehenge, England.
The local Glen Innes art scene reflects life in Glen Innes Highlands, natural beauty, rural high-country landscapes, pioneer culture, multiculturalism and Ngoorabul heritage.
President and workshop coordinator, Raelene Watson, said the committee was actively on the lookout for community members to join in promoting art in the Glen Innes district.
"We meet up once a month and hold a gala exhibition each month also," she said.
"We have places for individuals who might like to volunteer at the gallery for a shift either weekly fortnightly or even monthly in the gallery, depending on the applicants' circumstances.
"We would like to broaden peoples horizons I guess, and train anyone up who might have a love of art and would be interested in being involved within the working of a gallery.
Ms Watson said being on the roster might involve opening up the gallery, welcoming visitors, talking with them about the exhibitions and the works of art or selling cards.
"We are a strong and passionate and dedicated art community and we are certainly hoping there s someone out there, either new to town or who might be local to come and give it a go," she said.
"As with many committees, some members are getting older and unfortunately sometimes those positions do not get filled, and the knowledge may not get passed on down.
"We would like to pass down to people who may be interested in the processes of curating, that knowledge including such aspects as being familiar with colouring, styles weight, there is a lot that goes into curation.
"If there is anyone out there who may be new to town who has experience in curation, we would certainly love to hear from you also."
The Glen Innes Art Gallery will hold their next AGM on Monday, March 18 at the William Gardner conference room, Glen Innes Severn Learning Centre, Grey Street, Glen Innes. Raelene Watson can be reached on 0412 250 431
