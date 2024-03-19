New England towns secure funding for water safety

GLEN INNES and Moree councils will each receive $150,000 to improve the safety and reliability of town water.
The money is part of the NSW Government's $1.5 million regional water security funding program.
Eight other inland regional communities shared in the funding.
Expected to be completed by the end of 2024, the investment will fund upgrades to water treatment plants to improve performance, ensuring existing infrastructure is in a stronger position to respond to a range of water quality issues.
At no cost to councils, the program offers expert technicians and engineers, on-site assessment and advice, online monitoring solutions, and training to help local water operators improve their skills so they can get the best out of their treatment plants and manage water quality issues faster and more effectively.
This program part of the NSW Government's $32.8 million town water risk reduction program that is working in partnership with local councils and local water utilities to address issues such as water quality, dam safety and training for water and sewerage operators.
"Regional and remote communities know better than anyone else how critical it is to safeguard the quality of our water, particularly in the face of a changing climate," NSW Minister for Water Rose Jackson said.
"It is why I implemented this new funding program to target towns where water quality has been an ongoing issue, so local councils can take proactive steps to optimise the performance of their water treatment plants.
"Investing in minor upgrades to existing infrastructure will enable them to respond to water quality issues faster and more effectively.
"The advanced operational support program also provides valuable on-the-ground training and technical assistance, at no cost to councils, to help operators tackle water challenges and continue to deliver safe water to their residents 24/7."
