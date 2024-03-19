Glen Innes Examiner
Glen Innes Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

New England towns secure funding for water safety

By Staff Writers
Updated March 19 2024 - 2:59pm, first published 2:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Expected to be completed by the end of 2024, the investment will fund upgrades to Glen Innes and Moree water treatment plants to improve performance. Photo Shutterstock
Expected to be completed by the end of 2024, the investment will fund upgrades to Glen Innes and Moree water treatment plants to improve performance. Photo Shutterstock

GLEN INNES and Moree councils will each receive $150,000 to improve the safety and reliability of town water.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.