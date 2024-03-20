The children are the ones suffering | Opinion

How we treat the most vulnerable in our society defines us in a very fundamental way.
There is an old saying "What you walk past is what you accept". In other words, inaction is as important as actively endorsing actions in setting acceptable levels of behaviour.
Having general community agreement about those acceptable levels of behaviour is even more important when the agencies involved wield real power over individuals.
Teachers and others who work directly with children, for instance, are subject to high levels of scrutiny and accountability in relation to child wellbeing. For example, the age of consent for teachers and young people in relation to sexual activity is higher than that for the general community. Teachers are also required to pass a Working With Children Check to ensure they do not have any convictions for child sexual abuse related activities in order to work in education.
This level of checking is not restricted to teachers. Anyone who works in an area that actively engages with children, whether paid or volunteering, is required to pass a Working With Children Check.
Given this higher expectation of people who work with children, two news reports in the last few days caught my eye.
One report indicated that NSW police had conducted more than two dozen strip searches of children over the summer. This was despite the Minns government announcing a review of the practice more than four months ago. In fact, the rate of strip searches over summer was the same as before the review was announced.
Given that police procedures around strip searches state that they should only be used when there is no other alternative, I am gobsmacked that so many strip searches take place.
Another media report indicated that they had locked up many children, some as young as 11, over the same period. In many cases it was not necessary for the children to be locked up.
Draconian measures such as locking up children leads to many unwanted outcomes, as well documented in various media reports over the years, including the Four Corners report on youth detention in the Northern Territory. It is a slippery slope and once you are on it then it is almost like a feeding frenzy as politicians try to "out Rambo" each other.
The trauma suffered by these children will stay with them for decades. Imagine the impact on a twelve-year-old boy of being told to strip naked in front of police and then to lift and hold up your penis and scrotum. Often these strip searches happened in public places with only a basic privacy screen being held up around the children.
There should be widespread community outrage at this behaviour by police. It should never be acceptable for an adult to force a child to strip, especially in a semi-public or public space. Yet, this is what has been happening in NSW, even after the government flagged concerns and a review of the practice.
Police have gone into hard defence mode. 'Nothing to see here ... look away ... ' it is all justified.
Politicians have used weasel words about it all being so hard and the process being under review and stakeholder communities being consulted.
It is not difficult. Just stop doing it.
Police need to be instructed by the government to stop strip searching children. No ifs, no buts. Just stop it.
What you walk past is what you accept.
