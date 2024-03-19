Fire and rescue receives new tanker

Firefighters at Fire and Rescue NSW's Glen Innes station have received a new multi-purpose Tanker to deal with emergencies in the state's Northern Tablelands.
The FRNSW crew has been familiarising itself with its new Mercedes Atego Class 1 Tanker this week following the truck's installation at the fire station.
The Class 1 is a 'jack of all trades' vehicle for FRNSW, capable of travelling off-road to reach fire scenes.
It boasts a 'pump-and-roll' capability that enables it to deliver water whilst moving and it's designated as a "specialist Hazmat" tanker, capable of responding to significant hazardous materials incidents throughout the New England and Northern Tablelands area.
An in-built "HALO" sprinkler cabin protection system represents an additional safeguard for the crew, particularly when threatened by 'burn-over' situations.
FRNSW Acting Zone Commander, Brad Smith, has welcomed the new addition to the region's firefighting fleet.
"This new truck is packed with terrific features," Acting Superintendent Smith said, "The 'pump-and-roll' technology is particularly effective for fighting bushfires and fast-moving grass fires.
"The crew can't wait to put the tanker through its paces and see how it deals with the local environment."
Emergency Services Minister, Jihad Dib, said the NSW Government is investing in quality equipment and vehicles for firefighters so they can better protect their communities.
"This tanker is one of many that will be strategically placed across the state to help protect the communities of NSW." Minister Dib said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.