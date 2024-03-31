Youth holiday program makes a return

Following the success of the Regional Youth Summer Holiday Break program, Glen Innes Severn Council is thrilled to announce the launch of the next round, the Regional Youth Autumn Holiday Break Program.
Tailored for teens and young adults aged 12 to 24, this program offers a variety of engaging activities to ensure a fulfilling autumn holiday break for youth across the region.
Glen Innes Severn Council Mayor Rob Banham said he looks forward to seeing the younger community members make the most of the autumn holiday break with these free, engaging and enriching opportunities.
"We're excited to continue the momentum from our Regional Youth Summer Holiday Break Program with the Autumn Holiday Break Program, offering teens and young adults a chance to make the most of their break with meaningful activities," Cr Banham said.
The program highlights include a free Movie Night hosted at the Glen Innes Youth Booth, providing a relaxed atmosphere for attendees to enjoy cinematic entertainment. Additionally, a free SKATE / CREATE / EMPOWER Workshop will be held at the recently revitalised, Glen Innes Skate Park, offering youth the opportunity to explore skateboarding and unleash their creativity in a supportive environment.
Proudly funded by the NSW Government and supported by Glen Innes Severn Council, the Regional Youth Holiday Break program provides young people in regional NSW with the opportunity to enjoy a range of free activities to connect, socialise, learn new skills and have fun during the school holidays.
For more information, or to register for an event, please visit: https://www.gisc.nsw.gov.au/Events-Activities or contact the Glen Innes Youth Booth on (02) 6730 2530.
