Luther held firm to belief | opinion

On 26 May 1521, the German Monk and pioneer of the Protestant Reformation, Martin Luther, was declared a heretic following the Diet of Worms.
On 31 October 1517, Luther nailed his ninety-five theses to the door of the castle Church in Wittenberg. The act was a common method for getting ideas into the public domain for discussion. Wittenberg was a tiny backwater of little consequence to the political or intellectual life of European Christendom. No one could have imagined the tidal wave that Luther's pebble would cause.
Luther's Theses primarily attacked the belief that one could essentially buy their way into heaven. This could be done through the granting of an Indulgence, in which the Church could lighten the punishment due to an individual for their sin if they subjected themselves to some act of hardship. This might involve a pilgrimage or even a donation.
When the preacher, Johann Tetzel, came to town with the catch cry, "As soon as the coin in the coffers ring, the soul from purgatory springs", Luther was horrified. Having studied the Bible, he had learnt that God promised no such thing. Rather, forgiveness, as God offers it, comes only through his gracious gift. "Did God call me on account of my holy life? Or on account of my pharisaical religion? Or on account of my prayers, fastings, and works? Never... What prompted Him to call me? His grace alone."
However insignificant his stand may have seemed at the time, Luther, captive to the truth of the Bible, saw no option but to take his stand. The people of his town were hearing a false message of empty hope. God had not hidden his promises, and Luther could hardly sit idly by while their light was being dimmed. God's truth and people's eternities were at stake. So he stood up to speak.
Miraculously, Luther's voice began to echo louder and louder until it could no longer be ignored, even by the Pope himself. In June 1520, Pope Leo X issued a papal bull condemning 41 of Luther's Theses and giving Luther time to recant. In response, Luther publicly burned the papal bull and refused to renounce his propositions. He was excommunicated from the Roman Catholic Church on January 3, 1521.
Later that year, the Diet of Worms was called. Luther and a team of Papal representatives assembled in Worms to debate Luther's ideas (despite the name, no actual worms were consumed). Given the opportunity to recant his writings, Luther stood firm. He knew what God's Bible clearly taught. He knew he had no right to decide that the truth was anything other than what God had stated. And he knew that whatever the cost, and however great and powerful his opponents appeared, he must hold firm to what he knew God to be saying. Knowing this, Luther famously defied the Papal representatives and declared:
"Unless I am convinced by the testimony of the Scriptures or by clear reason... I am bound by the Scriptures I have quoted, and my conscience is captive to the Word of God. I cannot and will not recant anything since it is neither safe nor right to go against conscience. Here I stand; I can do no other. May God help me. Amen."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.