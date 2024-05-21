Nuclear lust: Wolves in sheep's clothing | opinon

The Liberal and National Parties are spending a lot of political capital in their drive to embrace nuclear energy as the solution to Australia's energy needs and reducing emissions.
Their absolute and unexplained commitment flies in the face of all informed opinion.
It flies in the face of the financial realities and the time frames to develop the industry in Australia, with no significant history in the industry. You have to wonder why they would embrace this option in such a big way.
The only nuclear presence in Australia is the research reactor at Lucas Heights that produces medical isotopes and waste. Dealing with the waste from just this one small reactor has become problematic over recent years.
It was reported in April last year that Germany was closing down its nuclear reactors.
In 2021 it was reported that five Swedish nuclear reactors faced shut down between 2024 - 2028 because they were running out of capacity to store the waste.
Nuclear waste is not an insignificant issue. The waste has a half-life of thousands of years, which means that it will need to be stored securely for hundreds of thousands of years before it is safe.
Put your hands up if you believe that our governments are capable of this when they can't even run schools and hospitals properly. I reckon that if you do and look around you will not see any other hands up.
The reality is that successive federal governments have been unable to find a location for a local nuclear waste facility.
On top of the waste issue is the placement of the nuclear reactors. How many communities are going to welcome, or even accept, a nuclear reactor in their own backyard after the experience of Chernobyl and Fukushima?
How many communities are going to be happy about radioactive waste being transported through their communities, no doubt on the dead of night?
On top of the issues mentioned above is the fact that we do not have a workforce trained to operate the nuclear reactors and associated infrastructure.
It is not like Homer Simpson sitting in front of a control panel trying to resist the temptation to press the red button. These are extremely highly skilled jobs that require much complex training. That takes time and it takes money.
Our lack of skills in this area is so significant that, under the AUKUS submarine deal, the government has had to send $7 billion dollars to the US and UK to support them to employ workers to build our nuclear-powered submarines.
The other side of the push by Peter Dutton, David Littleproud, Barnaby Joyce and others is that they also want to stop the investment in renewable based energy production. They want to stop the investment in green industries and technology that will put Australia ahead of the wave in the emerging renewables economy.
You have to wonder why.
I am not a conspiracy theorist. I am always conscious that, if you have to choose between conspiracy and incompetence then, 90% of the time, you should choose incompetence.
At the same time, you have to consider what will be the impact of embracing a nuclear option at the expense of renewables.
A 20-year delay in the transition to zero net emissions in our energy system, which will be the case if we embrace nuclear, will mean that we need to keep coal and gas mining and energy production going for decades longer that is projected under a renewables led transition.
Whether the coal and gas led conspiracy theory is right or not, we should reject the nuclear option because it is not right for us. We are the best placed country in the world to embrace renewable technology and to make a motza out of it at the same time by investing in renewables related manufacturing.
All it takes is commitment.
