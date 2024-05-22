Hillier's memorable weekend of wins

Chelsea Hillier brought up two milestones in a memorable weekend.
After winning at Gosford on Thursday, she ventured to the two-day Scone Carnival, which featured a country meet on Friday and a metropolitan one on Saturday
She notched up two standout wins.
Hillier secured her 80th career win on Friday, which cancelled out her country weight claim, aboard Move She Can, trained by her boss Rod Northam.
"I have had an up and down six weeks, two months, with suspensions and injury," Hillier said.
"It was nice to do it for Rod, that's for sure.
"He has been a massive supporter.
"He was really happy, he congratulated me and he was stoked."
Then on Saturday, Hillier brought up her first metropolitan winner aboard Dar Lunn's Elson Boy.
"I didn't really know what to say afterwards," Hillier said of the metro winner.
"Before the race, it just felt like I was racing at home because it was at Scone but it was nice to do it for Dar and the owners of Elson Boy because they are all really nice people.
"And he is a lovely horse to be fair to him."
It wasn't luck that got her the win either.
Elson Boy drew the widest possible barrier - 16 - and Hillier had to push him forward in the run.
"The horse always races on speed and he was going to have to a bit of work to get a cross from the wide gate," she said.
"Once I got there, I had it pretty easy
"I had to use the whole back straight to get there but I was able to give him a bit of a breather the mid furlong of the race.
"It paid off in the end."
Hillier's mum, Jeanette was there to witness it and was full of emotion after the race.
The meeting drew some of the country's top jockeys including Group 1 winners Tommy Berry and Rachel King.
Hillier said they were supportive of her win.
"It is pretty cool and to be fair to them, they all congratulated me and they were all really happy so that was nice," she said.
"They are just normal people as well but it is really cool to ride with people you watch all the time and you look up to.
"They are always willing to help, as long as you are willing to listen."
Now Hillier is hoping to ride more at the provincial race meetings with two rides booked for Newcastle on Saturday.
