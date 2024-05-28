Support a great cause this tax time

With June 30 fast approaching many of us are grinding through the process of getting our tax organised for this financial year.
Rather than give your hard earned dollars to treasurer Jim Chalmers perhaps you would like to consider supporting a great cause via a tax deductible donation to Attract Stay Connect - Glen Innes (ACS-GI).
ACS-GI has achieved tax deductibility via a successful application to the Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal (FRRR). A dedicated donation can be made to the FRRR who take a five per cent administration fee and the balance of the funds are directed to ACS-GI.
ACS-GI's mission to bolster all levels of medical care in the district is an endless one as we are all aware of the dire need for GPs and their allied health colleagues in the medical space.
Over the last 12 months ACS-GI has recruited five new health professionals, saved one General Practice from closure and assisted 23 new to area health professionals and their families to settle in Glen Innes.
The services provided have included assistance with accommodation, assistance with family member needs and providing opportunities for social connection.
In some cases ACS-GI has provided help to find the health professional employment or establish their own health business.
ACS-GI is continuing its efforts to recruit more General Practitioners and other needed health professionals as well as providing ongoing assistance and support to our existing health workforce.
Any funds donated will be used to continue ACS-GI's great work ably headed up by our Health Workforce Recruiter Connector Karen Munster.
If you are interested in donating either speak to your accountant or Karen Munster on 0438 243 885 or if you are tech savvy you can go straight to your favourite search engine and plug in Helping community organisations to fundraise | FRRR
ACS-GI would like to take this opportunity to thank the district for their support to date and are excited about the future of the program.
