'The beating heart of our communities' Mary talks volunteering with Premier

Tireless volunteer and co-recipient of the 2024 Glen Innes Australian of the year award Mary Hollingworth travelled to Sydney the week of May 26, 2024 to attend National Volunteer Week putting the case forward for regional volunteer services with NSW premier Chris Minns.
Ms Hollingworth was invited to Sydney as the 2023 community hero and said it was a wonderful celebration of volunteers representing organisations across New South Wales.
"There was an address by the outgoing commissioner of the SES about the importance. and the value of volunteers in New South Wales and the contribution that they make.
"It was truly the most special few hours, It was wonderful," she said.
Ms Hollingworth has been involved with several volunteer organisations including CWA, the Land Cookery Committee, ZONTA, The Red Cross, and is chair of the Deepwater Hall trust.
When it comes to the future of community-led volunteer organisations, it's a matter close to Ms Hollingworth's heart.
"We talk about how to attract and keep volunteers quite in a lot in the organisations that I'm involved in," she said.
"The sustainability and viability of volunteer community organisations is one of the more common conversations that come up at meetings.
"I guess thinking outside of the square at meetings, our younger demographic is certainly pre-prepared to commit to being a volunteer, but they don't seem to be prepared to commit in the bank of time that our generation perhaps has.
"They seem much more willing, If you say we've got this event on, can you please fill in a roster and say if you're available from nine till 11 or something like that.
Ms Hollingworth said the younger generation had a better grasp of technology and put it to work for their scheduling.
"Some of the older demographic in the older generations are not computer literate so there is a kind of disconnect there I would say.
"The average age of CWA members is 65 and 30 per cent of those members are not computer literate."
Going forward, Ms Hollingworth believes volunteer groups should try to band together and put generational differences aside in the name of a common cause.
"I think the other thing that we need to do as older members is to be willing to give the younger demographic a go and to embrace their ideas and their technological skills, after all, volunteers are the beating heart of our communities."
Meeting Chris Minns In person, Ms Hollingworth was full of praise for the NSW Premier.
"He was delightful, really delightful," she said. "Very interested in why I was there and remembered my name which I thought was impressive, knew a bit about Glen Innes, spoke about the issues affecting our region and rural NSW also which is lack of services, access to health, doctors, communication, transport and technology."
Speaking of outgoing Member for Northern Tablelands, Adam Marshall MP, who Ms Hollingworth has crossed paths with many times throughout his career, Ms Hollingworth was surprised by the announcement of his retirement but said he has had a wonderful career and has given a great deal to the region.
"I applaud the commitment that he's given to our electorate and the way that he has committed in such a wholehearted, generous way.
"As an electorate, I believe that we need to be filled with gratitude for what he's done, his commitment has given us so many opportunities and I hope now that he has time for a balance to enjoy life."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.