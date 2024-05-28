At what point do say 'enough'? | opinion

Over many decades LNP politicians have declared their commitment to "law and order" at election after election.
Our commitment to the "rule of law" underpins our modern secular society. We expect that the burglar or the assailant will be dealt with by the courts under an agreed set of rules (or laws).
We expect the rule of law to operate in our local communities and across our states and federally.
Recently, we have seen the Liberal and National Parties (LNP) move away from this notion that underpins our society and polity.
When the High Court, the highest legal option in the land decided that the federal government could not indefinitely detain people, the ALP federal government complied with that decision.
They released detainees that they were not legally able to detain. They also implemented regulations and rules to try to deal with he risks involved.
The LNP went on the attack.
These people, awful as they might be, had served their sentences, and just like all others in the community were entitled to be released.
That they have subsequently reoffended is not the fault of the government.
The government has, following the High Court decision, tried to manage the situation and the detainees as best they could, given the legal limitations.
They are following and implementing the law as it applied to the situation.
At a local, state, national and international level the commitment to supporting a
rules-based order has underpinned our approach to local and international relations.
A rules-based order works in our favour at an international level. We are not big and strong enough to impose our will on those around us, whether regionally or more broadly.
Having rules relating to trade, human rights, and other matters works in our favour.
To see Peter Dutton and other leaders of the LNP calling into question our support for the International Criminal Court because they did not like a decision by the Chief Prosecutor to seek arrest warrants for people they support was very disappointing.
Claims were made, mistakenly, that the decision to seek the arrest warrants for leaders of both the Israeli government and Hamas created a false equivalence between the two.
This was wrong! The request for arrest warrants were based on very different grounds, so there is no equivalency.
The big question for us as a country is whether we accept the rule of law, even when it might not suit the people we like?
As we watch the TV news each night we have been bombarded with images and reports of the deaths and devastation in Gaza. It reminds me of the impact of the TV news reports from Vietnam in the late 1960s and early 70s. They showed the reality of what was happening in a way that newspapers could not.
I suspect that we are seeing a similar thing happening now in relation to the suffering in Gaza.
Whatever justification that may have existed for Israel to respond to the attacks by Hamas on 7 October, they are rapidly using up any public sympathy as they relentlessly bombard civilians in refugee camps.
It is time to stop.
More than 45,000 deaths of predominantly women and children is too many. It is time to find another way.
Supporting the international rules based judicial systems is a start. Peter Dutton and his colleagues will be judged poorly by history for abandoning justice in the pursuit of perceived short term political gain.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.