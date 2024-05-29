Community support for Magpies teams shines through

The decision to allow Glen Innes to play their under 18s and league tag teams and not a senior men's team was put under the microscope by outsiders.
But all that noise has been silenced with crowds still turning up and community support firmly on display for the two remaining teams in the senior club.
"We are getting some pretty good crowds," Magpies president Sam Schiffmann said.
"Regardless of who is playing and who we are versing, come the game days, there is always really, really good crowds here.
"On Sunday arvo after the game, we went to the presentation and I was talking to some sponsors and they said 'Geez there were some people there today.'
"It doesn't matter who is playing or what is on in the rugby league world, people will still turn up for it because our community just loves sport."
On a number of occasions, they've joined forces with the minor league club to host a huge day of rugby league at Mead Park.
That too has been beneficial in keeping the interest there.
"The standalone weekends is obviously not as good as minor league but we are still really happy with the crowds," Schiffmann said.
"Then we are tailing off the back of minor league where we can to increase the crowd and keep that footy alive, and give the families a really good, family fun day out at the footy."
On Sunday the Magpies faced the Warialda Wombats in both grades for two huge wins.
Firstly the under 18s scored a 44-14 win to kept their undefeated record intact and the league tag team capitalised on an understrength Wombats team to claim a 62-4 victory.
"Unfortunately for them, they didn't have a full complement but it was good for our girls to put it together," Schiffmann said of the league tag team.
"It was really good for us to play footy and have a full game."
The under 18s were missing a handful of regulars but some youngsters stepped into their shoes and performed well.
The Glen Innes Magpies will host a huge Old Boys' Day even on June 22 at Mead Park.
