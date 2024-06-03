Glen Innes Examiner
Meet author Mary Garden at morning tea

By Staff Writers
Updated June 5 2024 - 4:07pm, first published June 4 2024 - 7:59am
Providing a safe place to talk about problematic family dynamics is a hallmark of author Mary Garden's current book tour, and her visit to Glen Innes on Saturday June 15 promises to be no different.

