History Matters - chilled food

The First Fleet brought ... 'seven horses, six cattle, 29 sheep, a few goats and 23 pigs for food for the first colonists ...
And the weekly ration of food for Port Jackson European settlers was 7lb of flour, 7 lb. of pork or beef, 3 pints of peas, 6 oz of butter and 1/2 lb. rice...
The first practice of keeping food cool in the earliest days of settlement - drop a bottle of drink or a wrapped slab of butter in a nearby water hole.
Many of us will remember our cantankerous kerosene refrigerator in a non-electrical household even into the 1970s.
Constantly needing the wick trimmed, constantly needing the tank (at backbreaking floor level) to be filled with kerosene, and still, still, no matter how well we tended to its whims, the beast would smoke and discolor our enameled kitchen walls.
Two examples of food storage housed at the Beardies Museum include an ice chest, bought for £11/7/6 from Cecil Sully who advertised as 'The Complete Home Furnisher' and similar to those kept in private homes was used in the original Children's Ward.
The ice was manufactured at the Cooperative Butter factory just north of Ferguson Street beside the railway line and F and E Thomas had the contract for delivery.
The iceman would come bustling in, hessian covered shoulder balancing the cut-to-size block of ice to be gripped with enormous tongs and placed in the slatted top shelf top of the ice chest.
As the ice melted and the water dripped into the pan at the bottom, that invariably became a slimy receptacle and I have been told that the job of emptying and cleaning it would fall to the youngest daughter of the household.
In the middle section were stored milk, butter, cream, and milk puddings such as Flummery, Junket, Rice Puddings, Blancmange, Spanish Cream...
In Deepwater Carl Baer started his own Ice Works amongst the other utilities he provided for the Village.
The museum also has a Lazy Susan, where drawers show the quantities and types of food that were kept in this compact pantry.
From small amounts of prunes, tapioca, cream of tartar, coconut, barley, corn flour, rice, to more of Icing sugar, brown sugar, tea and the largest sections reserved for sugar, potatoes, pumpkins, flour etc.,
