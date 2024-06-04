The Devil is in the details | opinion

It has now been over 600 days since Peter Dutton promised to give the details of his nuclear energy policy "in about three weeks".
There has been much speculation about the proposed locations for the touted nuclear reactors.
Some speculation says that they will be in coalition held seats.
Given the prescription that they should be on or near the sites of existing coal fired power stations, I don't think they are planned for the Liberal heartland.
I hope that National Party voters are ready.
You are about to get served up a dog's breakfast on a plate. They have no idea about how or when the nuclear power stations will be built.
They have no idea about how the nuclear waste will be disposed of. They have no idea about how to manage the water supply issues created by a nuclear power industry.
They have no idea what it will cost.
They have no idea about how they are going to pay for it. Nuclear is repeatedly reported, in study after study, as the most expensive option for power production.
And guess who will pay for that, year after year after year. The other unresolved, and unaddressed, issue is the waste produced by a nuclear power plant.
Several previous federal governments have tried to find locations to store nuclear waste. They have failed dismally.
Local communities deserve to be asked rather than told whether they want to have nuclear reactors in their back yards.
It is unacceptable for federal MPs like Barnaby Joyce to say they would welcome one in their electorate. It is not "their" electorate. It is "our" community.
Communities need to be asked well ahead of a federal election campaign so they can consider the issues in a reasonable time frame, rather than the heat of an election campaign.
Communities need to be well and comprehensively informed, ahead of having to make a decision, about the risks as well as he supposed benefits of a nuclear industry just over the fence.
They also need to be comprehensively informed about the plans to dispose of the waste created by the planned nuclear reactors. They need time and support to digest and to analyse the information provided. They need, and deserve, to have a say.
All of this is going to take years.
In a perfect world, where real pressures and time and financial deadlines did not apply, nuclear energy might be an option. In real world Australia, in 2024, it is not a realistic option.
Those proposing nuclear also need to disengage themselves from the fossil fuel industry and make it very clear that it is a much longer-term option than is currently being promoted. Otherwise, they will just be seen as a front for the likes of Gina Rinehart who just ant to extend the life of their coal mines.
Australia is regarded around the world as a potential renewable energy powerhouse.
The conservative parties, in their determination to pursue their nuclear wet dreams, show that they have been captured by the fossil fuel industries. When we can meet all of our, and many of our neighbours, energy needs from the sun, the wind, the ocean and our rivers, their position makes no logical sense.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.