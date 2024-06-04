Social media entrenched in our world | opinion

Undoubtedly, there are benefits to these technologies. When my dad used to travel for work, international phone calls were so prohibitively expensive that we would have little to no contact until we returned. Today, we would use Zoom or Facebook to make a free video call. This is a truly wonderful thing, for which I am grateful!
Yet, as these technologies become more embedded in our lives, many negative outcomes are becoming apparent. One that seems evident to me is the dissatisfaction born of comparison.
When I open Facebook, I am hit with the carefully curated highlight reel of my friend's lives. If I am not careful, it is easy to focus on what they have that I lack. Once I do that, I find myself less able to enjoy all the wonderful things that I do have.
The problem of comparison has been around forever. Long before any of us were born, people spoke about 'keeping up with the Joneses.' It is so entrenched within human nature that God's included the injunction "You shall not covet," among the 10 Commandments.
Even though we remind ourselves that the "grass is not always greener on the other side", it can be hard to really believe it when we are so bombarded with an idealised version of life coming at us from a million different angles.
Theodore Roosevelt was right when he said, "Comparison is the thief of joy. After all, when we compare with others, we often find ourselves dissatisfied with what we have been given. Comparison inevitably makes me worry that I am missing out on something amazing that you enjoy and I do not.
However, if comparison steals our joy, the Bible offers the remedy. It calls us to recognise that everything we have comes from the hand of a gracious and giving God. Above all, it points us to the gift God gave us in the Lord Jesus.
While comparison makes us look at others and see what we lack, I can look instead to Jesus, who gave up the riches of heaven and stepped into our world to meet my greatest need. In doing so, he has won for me, not only all I need in this life but, ultimately, the unfading treasure of heaven.
I can honestly say that this truth, more than any other, has freed me from the tyranny of comparison and the loss of joy it leads to. When I scroll through my Facebook feed, walk past a nice house or see my dream car screaming down the road, I may be tempted to see a wish list of things I may never have.
Or, reminded of how much God has given me, I can learn to say, along with the Apostle Paul's famous words to the Church ancient city of Philippi,
"I have learned to be content whatever the circumstances. I know what it is to be in need, and I know what it is to have plenty. I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation, whether well fed or hungry, whether living in plenty or in want. I can do all this through him who gives me strength."
