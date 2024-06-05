Attitude shift sees Elks return to form

A shift in attitude helped the Glen Innes Elks second grade team bounce back from three losses in-a-row to score a resounding win against Tamworth.
Despite the rain and consequently muddy conditions, the Elks posted a 34-nil victory for their round seven game.
The Elks were coming off losses to Walcha, Robb College and Armidale Blues and player Tom Benton said there was a definite shift in the mindset of the team.
"The big change was, coming out of the previous week against the Blues, no one was switched on properly at all," he said.
"You could see it on the Thursday at training, warming up, no one was switched on.
"It took us 60 minutes of the game against the Blues to start playing. Whereas this week, during warm-up, you could see everyone was switched on and ready to go from the get-go. To lose three in-a-row was a bit frustrating for a lot of people."
There's no doubting the Elks have the talent to push for back-to-back titles.
But the question marks were around commitment.
"It does show we can be a good team when everyone commits to it," Benton said.
"I think we still have a really good team, we have got the personnel but it is just getting everyone there on the day and in the right mindset to win."
Adding to that was the fact a huge number of players turned up.
There was enough to help Tenterfield out in their 19-5 victory without too many backing up to play the second match.
"We have 25 players registered for the season and we had 23 turn up instead of 10 or 15 and that's the difference," Benton said.
"We had a good exciting mix of young and experienced players which made all the difference."
The day itself was overall a good one for the Elks club.
They hosted a Ladies' Day event with a huge turnout.
Unfortunately the women were beaten in a 17-15 scoreline but the celebrations off the field more than made up for it.
"A few of the committee and a couple of people from the community put a whole heap of work into Ladies' Day," Benton said.
"And it paid off, it was a great day."
