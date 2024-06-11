Glen Innes Examiner
Glen Innes Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Double whammy for council at Local Government awards night

By Sybylla Matthews
Updated June 12 2024 - 4:28pm, first published June 11 2024 - 11:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shageer Mohammed, Rhonda Bombell, Anthony Kamphorst accept the Rural Management Challenge award as members of the winning 'Highlanders' team. Pictures supplied.
Shageer Mohammed, Rhonda Bombell, Anthony Kamphorst accept the Rural Management Challenge award as members of the winning 'Highlanders' team. Pictures supplied.

Glen Innes Severn Council celebrated a remarkable evening at the NSW Local Government Awards in Sydney on June 7, taking home multiple accolades from the gala event.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.