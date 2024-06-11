Double whammy for council at Local Government awards night

Glen Innes Severn Council celebrated a remarkable evening at the NSW Local Government Awards in Sydney on June 7, taking home multiple accolades from the gala event.
Council's Rural Management Challenge (RMC) team - the 'Highlanders' - emerged as the state winners, defeating 24 other councils in a night of recognition for the local government sector in NSW.
The Highlanders, consisting of council's coordinator of economic development and tourism, Rhonda Bombell; manager of assets, David Hunt; CFO, Shageer Mohammed and manager of infrastructure Delivery, Anthony Kamphorst, won the heat in Bellingen back in November 2023 and advanced to the state final in Sydney in February 2024.
The RMC final saw the Highlanders navigate a series of complex challenges that simulated real-world scenarios, testing their strategic thinking, decision-making skills and knowledge of rural management practices.
Their outstanding performance secured their place as the state winners, demonstrating their exceptional abilities and deep understanding of the challenges faced by rural communities.
Adding to the night's success, Glen Innes Severn Council also received the Asset and Infrastructure award for the construction of the Yarrow Creek Bridge on Mount Mitchell Road.
This award acknowledged council's successful approach to upskilling staff, allowing them to complete complex projects internally and reduce reliance on external contractors.
Glen Innes Severn was among eight other councils nominated for this award.
Glen Innes Severn Council Mayor Rob Banham was incredibly proud to hear the news that Council took home not one, but two awards.
"Council's success at the LG Awards night is a clear indication of the hard work within Glen Innes Severn Council," Cr Banham said.
"Winning two prestigious awards motivates us to continue striving for excellence in all aspects of our operations."
Glen Innes Severn Council GM Bernard Smith attended the LG Awards night, saying it was a terrific night for Glen Innes Severn Council.
"We are incredibly proud of our staff's achievements at the LG Awards Night," Mr Smith said.
"The Rural Management Challenge award highlights the Highlanders' strategic thinking and leadership capabilities, while the Award for Asset and Infrastructure reflects our Infrastructure Delivery Team's ongoing efforts to enhance and maintain our community's essential services."
Council extends its congratulations to all the winners and nominees, celebrating the collective achievements that contribute to the strength and vitality of local government in NSW.
