History Matters: The new Pinkett Piano

The Glen Innes Examiner Thursday June 28, 1924 ran this article on the Pinkett Hall.
'PINKETT LADIES FINE EFFORT.'
The ladies' committee held the final dance in aid of the Pinkett Hall piano fund on Friday night -there was a fair attendance... Dancing commenced at about 7.30pm and continued until 5 O'clock on Saturday morning.[!]
At about 11.30 a halt was made in the dancing for the purpose of handing over the piano for which the ladies had been working to pay for.
It is just 18 months since they set out and this fine result was achieved last Friday. Mrs. T Newby (President), Mrs. JR Newby and Mrs. H Pettit (secretary) spoke a few words on behalf the committee and thanked the people for the way they had attended the socials.
They also thanked all those who had assisted with the music and the MC for their untiring and freely given assistance which in all cases has been voluntarily given.
They also thanked all those who had at different times given donations and other help.
The secretary then handed Mr. Gallagher, the acting secretary of the Pinkett Hall the final receipt for the piano which is now the property of the Pinkett Hall. In a few well-chosen words he thanked the ladies on behalf of his committee for the piano.
Mr. W Pettit (President) also made a few flattering remarks. Supper was then served by the committee and after the inner man had been satisfied, dancing was resumed to music supplied by violins and piano with an occasional song being rendered by Mrs. W Pettit, Mr. Walmsley, and others.'
Less than a month later on 18 th July about 60 couples reportedly 'from every centre' were back there, dancing the night away in aid of funds towards the district hospital.
This time all the musicians were named. ...'Music was contributed by Mrs. F O'Hara, Miss S Key, Miss E Walmsley, Miss Marshall, Mr. N. Sturt (piano); Mr. J Newby, Mr. J Costello, Mr. F Lawrence (violin). In addition, songs were rendered by Mrs. W Pettit, Miss Walmsley and Mr. N Sturt and recitation by Miss Handebo.
Mr. A D Wetherspoon gave every satisfaction as MC.
Refreshments were served as usual; the hot tea being especially welcomed as the atmosphere was very chilly in the early morning.'
