Questions need to be asked in post-factual world | opinion

The inexorable move to the far right by the Liberal and National Parties at a federal level in Australia continues unabated.
After Peter Dutton introduced us to his style and approach as opposition leader in the Voice referendum campaign, we have seen the momentum build as he embraces the style and tactics of the extreme right in the US.
Whether it be nuclear energy, renewables, migration, law and order, housing or any other of a myriad of issues his approach is the same.
Make an outrageous claim and then, when challenged to back it up with real evidence, just buckle down and go one better.
The post truth political era, and tactics, of Donald Trump has arrived in Australia with a vengeance.
Dutton, and the other extremists on the opposition front bench, including our own Barnaby Joyce, the indefatigable Keith Pitt and his fellow traveller Ted O'Brien, the self-proclaimed former "Minister for mining" Matt Canavan and others just make one outrageous claim after another.
They don't worry about costings or science. These are just distractions in a post truth world.
Regardless of the evidence, they make outrageous claims such as that international students are to blame for the rental crisis, when they make up only 4 per cent of the rental market.
This intentional and reckless dog whistling extends to blaming immigration, and therefore migrants ... you know ... those "others" ... for everything from the long delays in our health system to unemployment to the housing crisis.
When challenged about the costs and other issues associated with nuclear power plants Dutton attacks the critics and the experts, such as the CSIRO.
When challenged about the inaccuracies in his statements about the impact of migrants on the housing crisis Dutton just restates his claims. The mainstream media need to hold Dutton and his cronies to account, not just for their statements and claims in the current political environment but for their record over the last 10 years when they were in government.
The last coalition government was more than negligent, it was deliberately hostile to climate action, they deliberately targeted our most vulnerable through Robodebt, causing death and great psychological harm, yet they get any number of interviews when they challenge the present government's attempts to address climate change or to rebuild after the ten years of coalition government ... and they go unchallenged about their actions.
The last coalition government, and many before them, claim to be better economic managers that the ALP, yet not one of them for decades produced a surplus budget.
This ALP government has produced two. Remember "Back in Black" mugs that had to be destroyed because they claimed a surplus before it had actually arrived.
The world is on a political knife edge.
The middle east is in flames with thousands dying and suffering daily as a result of Israel's unrelenting bombardment of Gaza. The US and its allies seem unable to see the suffering in their unquestioning support for Israel. Human Rights gains over decades are falling away in weeks.
Ukraine is teetering on the brink of defeat in the face of unrelenting bombardment from Russia because of the vacillating behaviour of politicians in the so-called free world delaying the supply of weapons and ammunition, or restricting their use of the weapons that are supplied.
Abraham Lincoln, a great President of the USA (and who would believe it in the current climate, a Republican) said "I am a firm believer in the people. If given the truth, they can be depended upon to meet any national crisis. The great point is to bring them the real facts."
The problem nowadays is getting access to "the real facts". Until that changes our democracy and the values we supposedly hold dear are at risk.
The media, the fourth estate, have an important role to play in protecting our systems of government and governance, our institutions and our democratic values.
They need to challenge and hold to account those who would destroy them.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.