Glen Innes Examiner
Glen Innes Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/History

History matters: Convicts

By Eve Chappell
June 19 2024 - 11:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Woolpack Inn at Wellingrove. Picture supplied.
The Woolpack Inn at Wellingrove. Picture supplied.

The Glen Innes Guardian (forerunner to the Glen Innes Examiner) we think was first published about August 1872, at least two years before the Examiner hit the streets

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from History

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.