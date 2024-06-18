Lies and skewed statistics | opinion

Earlier this week I was reading media reports about a nationwide poll that focused on community opinions about the Labor government's emissions target for 2030.
Given the recent statements from the Liberal and National Parties this is a very hot topic. Although, it would be nice if the Liberals and the Nationals could decide, once and for all, exactly what they are for, rather than what they are against.
Only a couple of days apart we saw Nationals leader, David Littleproud saying that an incoming Coalition government would put caps on major renewables projects such as wind farms and solar projects.
Just on Tuesday, Liberal front bencher Simon Birmingham defended such projects as having a significant role in our energy mix.
They can't have it both ways.
Anyway, back to the nationwide poll. This poll was reported as demonstrating that a "small majority" supported the Labor government's 2030 emissions target of 43 per cent reduction on 2005 levels. It could just have easily reported that a "tiny minority" opposed the targets.
Statistics are just collated data. It is the interpretation and presentation of that data that can make a difference.
When you looked closer at the reported results it could be presented as a very different story.
13 per cent wanted all targets removed. Against that extreme, 33 per cent wanted more ambitious targets. That is almost three times the number wanting the targets removed.
When you combined those who wanted no target and those who wanted a softer target you managed to get to 30 per cent.
Against that, those who wanted more a ambitious target and those who supported the existing target got to 52 per cent.
There were 19 per cent "unsure". If those 19 per cent split on the same proportions as the rest, then the eventual numbers would see 66% supporting the existing targets or higher. 34% would support no target or a lesser target.
Two thirds is hardly a small majority. Many local MPs would relish a 66 per cent vote for them at the next federal election.
My point is this - How the message is reported is often as important as the message itself.
Repeated negative or uncommitted reports in the media can impact on community, and government, resolve.
We are rapidly approaching major climate tipping points that might just determine whether we, and lots of other species, survive.
At the same time, we have the LNP leadership playing fast and loose with the truth. They don't want to talk about the details of their energy policies, if they actually know what they are.
They won't tell us where they are going to put the nuclear power stations. It won't be in Queensland, that's for sure. The LNP leader there stated earlier this week that, if elected to government later this year, they will not amend the prohibition on developing nuclear technologies in that state.
They won't tell us how they are going to pay for this most expensive option for power generation.
They won't tell us how they are going to get enough water for these very water hungry nuclear power plants.
Maybe you could replace won't in the above statements with can't. It seems like they don't know and don't care.
If the Liberal and National Parties don't care about the facts, why would you think they care about you?
