Glen Innes Examiner
Glen Innes Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Workshops help farmers lower emissions | Video

Updated June 24 2024 - 1:50pm, first published 1:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Producer Ian Firth on his Glen Innes property, Ardlair, being tutored on pasture measurement and management.
Producer Ian Firth on his Glen Innes property, Ardlair, being tutored on pasture measurement and management.

FARMERS from Glen Innes, Walcha and Armidale have been taught how to calculate greenhouse gas emissions from their properties and estimate their annual output.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.