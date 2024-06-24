Workshops help farmers lower emissions | Video

FARMERS from Glen Innes, Walcha and Armidale have been taught how to calculate greenhouse gas emissions from their properties and estimate their annual output.
They attended calculating carbon workshops, which were a collaboration between Southern New England Landcare, GLENRAC and the University of New England.
The workshops were hosted by Tom Davison, a leading expert in livestock production and methane reduction research and were part of UNE's Drought Resilient Pasture Landscapes project.
Participants were shown practices that lowered greenhouse gas emissions as part of good farm management.
Landholders were educated on sustainable farming and the potential benefits it can have on productivity, profits and emissions.
"The topic of carbon is complex and farmers need to understand not only the drivers of change but the various practices to reduce emissions and the international and local regulations, financial markets, and supply chain pressures," project leader Lewis Kahn said.
"These workshops aimed to better equip farmers with improved knowledge to make informed decisions about participating in the carbon economy."
Participants were also provided with practical carbon-reduction strategies to implement on farm.
"These strategies include better efficiency of production through higher rates of reproduction and growth rates in beef cattle herds, using feed additives such as nitrate, anti-methane products, oils and tannins, breeding for lower methane emissions, using legumes and novel forages, environmental plantings, and storing soil carbon," Professor Kahn said.
Since December 2022, the drought resilience project has worked with farmers across the Northern Tablelands through an on-farm coaching program that has better equipped them to navigate climate variability and drought conditions using a range of indicators for productivity success, including pasture herbage mass, ground cover, and soil organic matter that also provide public benefit through reduced weeds, erosion and rainfall runoff.
The project ends this month. Key information will then be transferred into a free online resource that will be publicly available from July.
One of the producers to take part in the workshops was Ian and Julie Firth, who operate their cattle and wagyu grazing enterprise, Ardlair, about 20 kilometres east of Glen Innes.
"If you have information you can make more informed and better decisions," Ms Firth said.
"What you see in the paddock is not necessarily what is in the paddock. It was valuable to be shown how to accurately measure the quality and density of our pastures.
"The guys from GLENRAC and UNE tutored us on how to pasture measure, how to take that information and put it in the program."
The project was funded by the federal Future Drought Fund and is a partnership between UNE, GLENRAC and Southern New England Landcare.
