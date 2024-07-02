Insights of palliative care | opinion

As I have thought more deeply about the reality of death, I am convinced that the Easter Story holds the key to making sense of it. After all, if Jesus truly died and rose to new life, then he's the only man to experience death and live to tell the story! And if his promise of eternal life to those who trust in him after our time in this world is trustworthy, then listening to what he tells us about the end of life is the most important thing we can do!