Motorcyclist killed in crash still to be identified

A motorcyclist has died after a fatal crash at Glen Innes.
About 4.30pm on Tuesday, July 2, emergency services were called to Emmaville Road, Glen Innes, following reports of a single vehicle crash.
The rider - a man believed to be in his late teens - died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified.
Officers attached to the New England Police District established a crime scene and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident has commenced.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
