History Matters: the Matheson Church

The Matheson area between Glen Innes and Inverell was originally called Clearbank and many, many years ago it boasted two hotels - The Welcome Inn and the Union Hotel - a School of Arts, Clearbank School, a Post Office and Cobb and Co coaches.
It was re-named Matheson in 1887, after the local MP George McLeod Matheson.
Early Presbyterian church services were held in parishioner's homes and later in the School of Arts building until John Sinclair who had owned Waterloo Station since 1896 donated the land and a considerable amount of money for a local brick church.
John Sinclair had arrived in Australia at the age of 19 with a letter of introduction to JJR Gibson owner of Reedy Creek, Delungra. JJR was by then also a partner in Wellingrove, Clarevaulx and Stonehenge stations.
John Sinclair said that he was very grateful for the early friendship of the Reverend Archibald Cameron when he lived a lonely life in a bark hut on Clarevaulx.
The Foundation Stone was laid on 22 April 1925 and the church officially opened on October 21, in memory of the Reverend Archibald Cameron, (my great grandfather) the first minster in the north.
The 1960s saw the dedication of two stained glass windows in the wall behind the pulpit.
Left: 'To the glory of God and in memory of Donald McLeod Cameron and his wife Kate 1965'.
Right: 'In Loving memory of Arthur Fletcher Ross and his wife Jessie Tait, 1969.'
My memories of going to the church with my family in the 1950s start when the Reverend John McDonald took the service, and his wife played the harmonium. My sister and I remember the way the red wax berries on her black straw hat would jiggle as she pedalled away.
The Reverend Thomas McBurnie followed him in 1953. Rob and I were married there in 1972.
In 1977 many congregations of the Methodist, Congregational and Presbyterian churches united. (St Andrews in Heron Street is a continuing Presbyterian Church).
Regular Uniting Church services have not been held at Matheson for a long time and the Rev Garry Walker will hold a final Uniting Church Service at 2pm on Sunday, July 7 before the building is handed over to new owners, Donald and Deborah Anderson of Waterloo Station where it is assured of continued care and maintenance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.