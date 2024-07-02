New England North West business awards entries extended

Nominations are open for the Business NSW New England North West Business Awards showcasing excellence and innovation across a range of business and industry categories.
Norminations have been extended by a further 10 days giving businesses that bit of extra time to prepare their entries.
Members of the New England and Northern Tablelands business community are encouraged to enter this year's awards and shine a bright light on our achievements, innovations and the teams that support them.
Nominations now close on July 26.
Prompted by an early surge in nominations from across the New England region, and feedback from the business community that end-of-financial-year responsibilities need to be considered in the Award timeline, Business NSW are extending the deadline to ensure as many businesses as possible can participate.
The New England North West Business Awards showcase excellence and innovation across 18 business and industry categories. From startups and small business to large corporations and community groups, there Is a category to recognise the achievements of every business.
"We've been incredibly impressed by the nominations coming in from across the New England, but we would love to see even more," Business NSW regional director for the New England North West, Diane Gray said:
"At Business NSW, we recognise that local businesses are the heartbeat of their community. They not only contribute to the local economy, but they also breathe life into the Region by making places a great place to live and work."
Proudly sponsored by presenting partner Joblink Plus, all entries into the New England North West Business Awards are independently assessed by a panel of dedicated judges with category finalists announced on August 21, and winners unveiled at a gala dinner on September 20 at the Gunnedah Town Hall.
