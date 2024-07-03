Attract, Connect, Stay program expanding in Glen Innes, Inverell

Attract, Connect, Stay - Glen Innes (ASC-GI) have completed a sustainable business plan, which was funded by Whiterock Windfarms.
The group's vision will be focused on "a thriving community that is supported to inspire, attract, connect and retain local workforce".
"The plan is ambitious. It provides a pathway for the organisation to grow into a whole-of-community workforce solution and expanding to more sectors/industries in need of skilled and professional workforce, whilst we continue the momentum built in the healthcare sector." ACS-GI chair Josephine Enoch said.
The new plan will see the organisation expand their services to assist local business in a tight labour market and where there are jobs and skills gaps including professional services, professional trades, tourism, agriculture and local SME's.
"We will also be working alongside business and industry, education and training providers and other organisations to establish a system whereby we can 'grow our own' workforce to meet the needs our community now and into the future," Ms Enoch said.
Having recently been awarded a government program for Glen Innes and Inverell, ACS-GI are soon to recruit two local connectors to deliver the service to more sectors.
They will also be looking to form a local working group in Glen Innes that can assist the organisation's ambitions to lead the way in local workforce attraction and retention.
Part of the plan is to tender for additional government programs and initiatives as they arise thereby expanding their services and building on the success to date in delivering the Attract, Connect, Stay framework.
The organisation will hold its next Annual General Meeting (AGM) in November and will be running some community meetings for people to learn more about our growth plans in the Glen Innes and Inverell communities.
"It's fantastic to see ACS-GI Inc and it's Healthcare Community Connector go from strength to strength from one committee to another and I look forward to becoming involved in these existing plans once again." The group's founding chair, Sheryn Nourse said.
Depending on grant funded applications, the organisation also intends to deliver a new website and regional brand positioning as well as employ an Executive Manager to assist in delivering the plan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.