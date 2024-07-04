Minister declares New England transmission line critical to energy security

The NSW government is charging ahead with plans to turn New England into a renewable powerhouse with a contentious transmission line declared critical for the state's energy security.
Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully announced today the New England Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) Transmission Project is being considered Critical State Significant Infrastructure (CSSI).
The proposed project is to build two 500kV transmission lines through Dungowan and the Tamworth electorate, with towers up to 80 metres high and spaced about 400 to 600 metres apart.
A CSSI declaration means the project is essential to NSW for economic, environmental or social reasons.
The boss of EnergyCo, the statutory authority responsible for delivering the project, said transmission lines are critical infrastructure for bringing energy from upcoming renewable projects into the grid.
"The declaration means that the Minister for Planning and Public Spaces will need to approve the project following extensive public consultation before it can go ahead," EnergyCo CEO James Hay said.
"Regional communities are central to the NSW Government's plans to transform our energy system. At EnergyCo we're strengthening local relationships and improving engagement to ensure more effective delivery of community benefits and local jobs."
But locals are sceptical on whether EnergyCo will follow through with its promise of "extensive" community consultation.
The proposed transmission route had to be realigned in March after public outcry over its potential to make homes in Dungowan "unliveable".
The change meant no houses in the area would become derelict, but also brought new properties under the line. In response landholders decided to form the Valley Alliance community action group.
President of the Valley Alliance Tim White told the Leader the group will continue trying to get EnergyCo to see the merits of the proposed alternative transmission route through Aberbaldie Rd, an old stock route.
"I think the pressure on these guys is immense ... and we're not sure whether they're paying lip service to the Aberbaldie Stock Route. They're saying they're doing an analysis but at this stage there is very little trust," Mr White said.
"We've written in the vicinity of 90 letters to [NSW Environment Minister] Penny Sharpe about the impact on landholders and communities.
"She forwards those emails on to EnergyCo, who give us the same standard, canned response they give to everyone. Having the response [to our letters] come from the agency we're complaining about, feels like a serious conflict of interest."
EnergyCo met with a representative from the Valley Alliance last week, shortly after sending a team to do a drive through of the alliance's proposed alternate route.
"They've acknowledged our route is better from a bushfire perspective, it's shorter by 45 kilometres, and it's flatter so it's easier to build," he said.
"Their only concern is whether it impacts more people, and that's not direct impacts because it's directly on the stock route - which is government land - so it's just visual amenity."
A scoping report for the transmission project is expected to be lodged with the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure soon, and the project's details and impacts will be considered further through an Environmental Impact Statement.
A spokesperson for EnergyCo told the Leader the transmission route has not been finalised and said the statutory authority will continue consulting with affected landholders to "shape and morph" the route throughout the planning process.
Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson says the CSSI announcement has changed nothing in relation to his and the community's concerns over land use.
"The transmission route has not yet been determined, and I'm continuing to push and ask them to shift their route off private land and on to government owned land," Mr Anderson said.
"A CSSI declaration does not change the fact that the proposal is causing deep angst in the local community. There is public land available and the government should use it."
There are currently up to 30 renewable energy projects under assessment in NSW. If approved, these REZ projects could produce up to 12.1 GW of energy to power about 5.6 million homes.
A further 87 projects, including solar, wind, battery storage and pumped hydro projects are at various stages in the planning pipeline.
Overall the New England REZ is expected to deliver up to $10.7 billion in private sector investment and support around 1,250 jobs in the region.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.