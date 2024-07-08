New and improved: Australian Standing Stones facilities get an upgrade

Centennial Parklands gets a new look with the addition of outdoor amenities, a seating area and playground.
The recently built features overlook the Australian Standing Stones and will provide a welcoming space for future events and family gatherings.
Co-owner of the Croft Celtic Cultural Centre and Cafe Jessica Grulovic hopes the improved access and facilities invite more people to the area.
"It is such a great spot, the kids can come and have a play in a safe open area and parents can come and have a coffee and watch them and relax and catch up," she said.
Ms Grulovic's kids were the first to jump on the playground and gave it their tick of approval.
Ms Grulovic said the upgrades to the Centennial Parklands were needed and make the area a great centre point to bring the community together.
"The Australian Standing Stones are such a unique drawcard for our town and a lot of people don't know it's there," she said.
"I just think it will draw people to the area and educate people on celebrating Celtic Culture and a bit of our Celtic heritage as well."
Ms Grulovic and her partner have been living in Glen Innes for two years running the Red Lion Tavern and took over ownership of the Croft Celtic Cultural Centre and Cafe in January, 2024.
"We frequented the Croft quite a bit and then when we heard about the opportunity for the business to change hands we couldn't not take it," she said.
When taking over, they wanted to continue to stay true to the Celtic authenticity of the area and pay homage through the food, books and merchandise sold.
"We are hoping to hold a few more events here as well, just to help people get into the spirit of the place and draw more publicity to the area," Ms Grulovic said.
The Glen Innes Severn Council says the project won't be officially completed until July 17, but is to have an official opening in August with federal officials.
