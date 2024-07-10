Glen Innes is keeping the fire burning for NAIDOC Week 2024

The Glen Innes Local Aboriginal Land Council (GILALC) and NAIDOC Committee have been hard at work setting up a range of exciting events for NAIDOC Week 2024.
Sticking to this year's theme 'Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud, and Proud,' all are invited to celebrate the Indigenous voices in the community and participate in cultural workshops and activities.
CEO of GILALC Elena Weathrall said the NAIDOC Committee, shareholders and community have really come together to support NAIDOC Week in 2024.
"We just really want to provide opportunities for people to come together and engage with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture for NAIDOC Week," she said.
Glen Innes's celebrations started on Monday, July 8 with a Cultural Tie Dying Class at the Youth Booth and GLENRAC's Nest Box Workshop where 17 boxes were built to help protect wildlife and native species.
Ms Weathrall said there has been a really good turnout to events and support from the community to start the week.
Activities will continue throughout the week and end with a Family Fun Day at King George Oval on Friday, July 12.
NAIDOC Community Day on Wednesday, July 10 was a highlight experience with a march, Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony.
The event was a first of its kind being held at Town Hall Square and having an NAIDOC Recognition Award Ceremony.
"We've taken the event and put it in the centre of the community so everybody can come and be involved and show support" Ms Weathrall said.
During the ceremony, eight different award recipients were honoured, along with appreciation awards and CEO recognition awards for the land council.
"[We want to] showcase the contributions that Aboriginal people make to communities," she said.
"That is why it was important to us to have NAIDOC Recognition Awards and to have the community to vote."
Family Fun Day
The Family Fun Day at King George Oval on Friday, July 12 from 10am to 2pm is a highly anticipated event.
There will be obstacle courses, games, toddler activities, a scavenger hunt, music, free sausage sizzle and more for all to enjoy.
"We will have a scavenger hunt on Friday, and all the participants who fill their card will get a prize at the end," Ms Weathrall said.
"The hunt involves Ngarabul language, so words from our local language with the English word as well so we are sharing language."
Ms Weathrall said the event is all about sharing active experiences and bringing the community together.
The NAIDOC Committee and Ms Weathrall thank the community and business who have made this years events achievable.
For more information on NAIDOC Week and future events, please see the Glen Innes Local Aboriginal Land Council Facebook page.
