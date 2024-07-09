Separation of church and state | opinion

All the hand wringing in the last week about the intrusion of religion into politics in Australia left me not a little bemused.
For anyone who was not paying attention here is a quick summary of recent events.
Early last week Senator Fatima Payman, elected in 2022 for the Australian Labor Party (ALP) representing Western Australia, decided to throw her future in the ALP under the proverbial bus by voting with the Greens on a motion in the Senate about recognising the state of Palestine.
After that all hell broke loose.
This is despite recognition of the state of Palestine being agreed by the National Conference of the ALP, and therefore, part of its national platform. Go figure.
It was suggested that she was in cahoots with a group that wanted to mobilise voters from a Muslim background to vote as a block in the next federal election is certain electorates, predominantly in western Sydney and held by the ALP.
It also, falsely, assumes that all Muslims, like all Christians, think and believe the same. The media commentary about "The Muslim Vote", which was saying that they would try to get Muslims to vote in a block, was presented in almost histrionic tones as if it was the first time that religion had surfaced in Australia as a politically motivating force.
It also assumed, falsely, that all Muslims are politically of the same mind.
All of these commentators need to take a big breath and, possibly, a long lie down.
For anyone who has paid any attention to Australian politics over the last century it should be very apparent that religion has been front and centre in many aspects of Australian political life.
Section 16 of the Australia Constitution prohibits the Commonwealth Government from making laws for establishing any religion, imposing any religious observance, or prohibiting the free exercise of any religion.
That means the federal government can't establish a religion or make any religion the religion of state of Australia.
On our experience to date, it does not stop them financially supporting the activities of various religious groups in areas like education or health.
Anthony Albanese recently came out strongly in opposition to any political movement or party based on religion.
This was no surprise given the ALP's experience. The only difference is that, this time, the attack is coming from a different direction.
Back in the 1950s there was a great rift in the Labor movement and the Labor Party, based predominantly on religion.
The Catholic Right of the party, with the explicit support and involvement of leading figures in the Catholic Church, like Archbishop Mannix from Melbourne, brought about the great split which formed the Democratic Labor Party (DLP).
The DLP effectively kept the ALP out of government until Gough Whitlam was swept to government in 1972.
In the 1970s in NSW the Reverend Fred Nile built a fundamentalist Christian political movement into the Christian Democrat Party. They proceeded, over many decades, to attack basic human rights and access to health services, especially for women, based on their religious convictions.
During the "Same Sex Plebiscite" the Australian Christian Lobby came to the fore in opposition to same sex marriage. With their allies on social media they made life hell for anyone who did not meet their view of acceptable. One of their leading lights is now playing a similar role in the USA.
There has also been a recent rise in what has been described as Christian Nationalist groups, predominantly in the USA. These groups have their tentacles here, spreading their hateful messages.
I think it is somewhat duplicitous to argue that "The Muslim Vote" group and their activities will attack our democracy without also acknowledging the negative role of various Christian activist groups.
In the long term I think they will have similar minimal impacts.
Beyond Australia, you need only look at the experience in Iran recently and in Europe during the Inquisition if you want to see what religion in politics leads to.
I am of the firm belief that we should resist and reject any intrusion of religion into politics wherever it comes from.
