Slow start to the season proves costly for the Elks

The hope of the Glen Innes Elks reaching the finals rests on the women's 10s team with the men's all but out of contention for a top four finish.
The women's team sits comfortably in third place after the Armidale Blues forfeited on Saturday while the men sit outside in fifth spot on the second grade table, eight points behind the fourth-placed Tamworth team.
The Elks second grade side were tipped to have a boom season after a resounding grand final win in 2023.
Most recently, they were beaten by the Armidale Blues 22-20.
But their demise came through taking their early season matches too lightly, according to player Tom Benton.
"Losing close games at the back end of the season isn't why we are out," he said.
"It is losing extremely winnable games at the start of the season, not taking things seriously at the start."
Benton said parts of the squad probably didn't realise the extra team - the Walcha Rams - would make it more difficult to make the finals.
"People just thought we would stuff around and come finals we could have a crack," he said.
"And as it turns out, we are not even going to get there, probably."
The women's side is having a strong season and are likely to make the finals.
All sides face Robb College this Saturday in Tenterfield.
The women's game will be one to watch with Robb in fourth.
"They are getting a squad together that will get stronger and stronger each week," Benton said.
